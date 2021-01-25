Joyce Berlene Rink Smith, 89, of Swansboro, died Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, at the Cottages of Swansboro.
her memorial service will be held in Hickory at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church at a later date.
She is survived by daughters, Donna Parkhurst and Angie Cooper, both of Swansboro; grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Eugene Smith; daughter, Sherry Jean Smith; brother, Malcolm Rink; and sisters, Wilma Eckard and Erlene Sigmon.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests any memorials be made to Swansboro United Methodist Church, Mt Olive Lutheran Church in Hickory or The Seaside Arts Council of Swansboro online at seasideartscouncil.com.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made to the family at jonesfh.org.
