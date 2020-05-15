Don Gerald Green, 70, of Newport, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020, at CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern.
Don honorably served the country in the U.S. Navy. He made his living as an independent general contractor and as an employee with Guy C. Lee. In his younger years, he was an avid bowler. He enjoyed the great outdoors by golfing and boating. Most importantly, he enjoyed spending time with his family. Don was a loyal husband, father, grandfather and brother that will be greatly missed.
He is survived by wife, Earlene Green of the home; daughter, Heather M. Glover of Newport; sister, Linda Gower of Newport; brother, Floyd Green and wife Reba of Newport; twin granddaughters, Alyssa and Madison Daniels; furry friend, Max; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Lillian Green.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.