Roy Rawlings Barnes Sr., 77, of Morehead City, passed away Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at his home.
A gathering of family and friends is from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Munden Funeral Home. Friends are welcome to attend. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the novel coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, and those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Help honor the family while practicing safe measures. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
Roy was born March 29, 1943, in Wilson to the late William Edwin Barnes and Lillian Mildred Rawlings Barnes. Roy was well known in the Crystal Coast fishing community through his business, Lightning Yachts, where he crafted sportfisherman-style boats. He also ran several charter boats out of Atlantic Beach and was an avid fisherman. Fishing and being on the water were his livelihood and passion. His family meant more to him than anything, and his love for his children and grandchildren was unmeasurable.
He is survived by his sons, Roy Rawlings Barnes Jr. of Morehead City and John Thomas Barnes II and wife Beverley of Newport; sisters, Lillian Barnes Dewey of Wilmington and Elsie Barnes Cothran and husband William of Birmingham, Ala.; brother, Thomas Harrison Barnes of Wilmington; and grandchildren, Chelsea Marie Garner and husband Griffin of Benson, Hailey Padgett Barnes and Landon Paul Barnes, all of Beaufort, and Lauren Elizabeth Barnes and Ashton Thomas Barnes, both of Newport.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Roy can be made to the Take A Kid Fishing Foundation at TAKF Foundation, Attention Teresa Holcombe, P.O. Box 1191, Morehead City, NC 28557.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
