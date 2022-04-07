Emma Jane Murrell Davis, 80, of Havelock, NC, died Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at CarolinaEast Medical Center.
Funeral service is 1:00 PM, Monday, April 11, 2022, at Mt. Tabor Missionary Baptist Church, 890 Merrimon Road, Beaufort, NC. Entombment will follow at Mt. Tabor M. B. Church Cemetery. Masks are required.
Arrangements by Oscar's Mortuary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.