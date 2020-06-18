Alice Louise McCormick, 67 of Swansboro, died Saturday, June 6, 2020, at home.
No services are scheduled at this time.
She is survived by her husband, Ron McCormick of the home; daughters, Shannon Short of Kentucky and Christina McCormick of Jacksonville; brothers, Joe Sullivan, Dennis Sullivan and Kenny Sullivan, all of Hayward, Calif.; and three grandchildren.
Arrangements by Kahlert Funerals & Cremations in Maysville.
