Beverly Ann Gillikin Lewis, 83, of Otway, departed this earthly life on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, at Crystal Coast Hospice House with her niece, Judy Willis, at her bedside.
A funeral service will be held at 12:00 noon on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at Otway Christian Church with Rev. Jack Mumford and Rev. Paul Gillikin officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. She will be laid to rest in the Lewis Family Cemetery following the service.
Beverly was born August 6, 1938, in Otway to the late Lina and Noah Gillikin. She lived her entire life in Otway either on the water or within walking distance. In younger years, she enjoyed swimming, boating, and working in her flower gardens, especially her rose gardens. She enjoyed traveling and seeing new places and meeting new people. Beverly never met a stranger and loved being around people. There was always a good time and lots of laughter if she was around.
For 49 years, Beverly spent her days with her farming husband Donnie, who passed away just 2 months ago. Anyone that knew Beverly and Donnie knew that they loved Hardee’s and the hours spent with their breakfast club friends who became lifelong friends. Living on Ward’s Creek, she and Donnie were able to behold many miraculous sunsets painted by the Master.
Beverly was a graduate of Smyrna High School, Class of 1956. She was a Senior Superlative and voted Most Courteous. She was also a member of the Otway Christian Church.
She leaves to cherish her memories, grand-daughter Bobbi Lynn Gillikin, great grand-daughter Victoria Rose Salter, nieces Judy Willis of Clayton, Lina Dean Gillikin of Sanford, Doris Hill of Marshallberg, Susan Styron of Cedar Island, and Alicia Hunt (Dean) of Gloucester, nephew Cedric Wayne Gillikin (Kim) of Maine. She is also survived by numerous great nieces and nephews.
In addition to her beloved husband, Donnie Oliver Lewis, and her parents; Beverly was preceded in death by her sister Loretta Gillikin Davis, brothers Charles Odell Gillikin and Cedric Gillikin.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Crystal Coast Hospice House.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
