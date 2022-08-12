Norma Eudy Haden, of Emerald Isle, NC, died Sunday, August 7, 2022, in South Boston, VA, at the age of 79.
Norma is survived by her husband of 56 years William D. Haden II, her children, William D. Haden IV (Gary) of Bowie, MD , Gerry D. Haden (Kara) of Charlotte NC, Christopher F. Haden of Seattle WA and her grandchildren Addison E. Haden and Matthew D. Haden of Charlotte NC, and many nieces and nephews including Suzanne Platzke (Joe) of South Boston, VA and Rosemary Reese of Scottsburg, VA. as well as her dogs Winston and Gunner. She is preceded in death by her parents Orin and Bettie Eudy and siblings Thelma Osborne, Sarah Brown, Roger Eudy and Betty Ann Glass.
Norma was born on August 18, 1942, in Clover, VA. She graduated from Halifax County High School and went on to attend Longwood College where she graduated in 1964 with a degree in Education.
She taught the 3rd and 4th grades in Virginia Beach Public Schools for six years. After raising her three wonderful boys, she returned to teach ESL in the Adult Learning Center where she helped lead a group that successfully petitioned the school board to grant the adult educators full benefits and retirement.
When her husband retired from the Virginia Beach Police Department after 34 years to become the Chief of Police in Beaufort, NC, they moved to Emerald Isle. Norma enjoyed playing competitive tennis as well as discovering later in life a new found talent as an artist. She won several awards for her pastel land and seascapes and enjoyed painting pet portraits for friends and family. She was especially proud of using her artistic talent to help raise money for the Western Carteret County Library.
No memorial service or funeral is planned. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be sent to Friends of the Western Carteret Library, 722 Cedar Point Blvd. #139, Cedar Point, NC 28584, https://friendswcpl.mailchimpsites.com/#Donate or Halifax County Volunteer Rescue Squad, PO Box 183, South Boston VA 24592
Arrangements are by: Powell Funeral Home, 1603 Wilborn Ave., South Boston, VA 24592. Online condolences may be directed to www.powellfuneralinc.com.
