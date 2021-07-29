Thomas Wayne Wolfe, 80, of Swansboro, passed away Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at his home.
A memorial service is at 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, in the chapel of Jones Funeral Home in Swansboro with the Rev. Kevin Clubb officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
He was born August 26, 1940 in Spencer, WV, son of the late Miles Wolfe and Pualine Edgell Wolfe Powell.
Tom retired as a Gunnery Sergeant after 20 years in the United States Marine Corps.
He is survived by his only daughter, Lisa M. Pursley (Donald) of Swansboro; grandsons, Mason Sheldon of Jacksonville and Luke Sheldon (Maria) of Charleston, WV; sisters, Connie Romero of Anaheim, CA and Sally McClain of Doyle, TN; and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Carol Ruth Ash Wolfe; sisters, Mila Stucky and Nancy Westfall.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Wounded Warrior Project at support.WoundedWarriorProject.org.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home in Swansboro. Online condolences may be made at www.jonesfh.org.
