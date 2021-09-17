Franklin “Frank” Delano Salter, 83, of Sea Level, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at Carteret Health Care of Morehead City.
A funeral service is at 3 p.m. Saturday at Sea Level Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Terry D. McInnis officiating. Burial will follow at Nelson Bay Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the church.
Frank was a member of Franklin Masonic Lodge # 109 of Beaufort and was also a Shriner. He retired after 34 years with the State Port Authority. He was known for his passion of repairing boats.
He is survived by his two daughters, Sheryl Salter of Otway and Wanda Taylor of Davis; son, Franklin Wayne Salter and wife, Cindy of Sea Level; six grandchildren, Melissa, Michale, Crystal, Jacqueline and husband, Dylan, Frankie and girlfriend, Jessi, and Joseph Taylor; sixteen great grandchildren, Amber, Hailey, Chelsea, Hunter G., Hunter S., Gunner, Jackson, Brody, Remington, Colton, Karleigh, Allyson, Conner, Zachary, Ella, and Kendalyn; one great-great granddaughter, Aliyah; half-sister, Linda Rohrbaugh; nieces, nephews, numerous special friends; and his fur babies, Dude and Daisy.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Allen and Myra Salter; wife, Judith Taylor Salter; two brothers, Jack and Sam Salter; four sisters, Glendora, Bernice, Virginia, and Nancy.
Flowers are welcome or donations may be sent to the family in care of the Noe funeral home, PO Box 798, Beaufort, NC 28516.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
