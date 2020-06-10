Julia Rose Simmons Raines, 79, of Morganton, formerly of Newport, died Monday, June 8, 2020.
The family will have a private graveside service for Rose's family at the Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery with the Rev. Margaret Ashby officiating. A memorial service to celebrate Rose’s life is planned for later in the summer.
Born March 31, 1941, Rose was the wife of the late Captain William “Bill” A. Raines and the daughter of the late Henry Harold Simmons and Julia Kelly Simmons.
Originally from Newport, Rose traveled throughout the country as a dedicated military wife, devoted mother and dynamic volunteer in every community she and Bill lived. As an active member of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Rose has coordinated, hosted and served a monthly free luncheon for senior citizens, Happy Tuesday, for the past 18 years. Rose’s gifts of hospitality and caregiving were treasured by all who knew her. Since 2013, Rose’s battle with ovarian cancer —as she demonstrated faith, grace, joy, strength, hope, humor, compassion and a constant “never give up” attitude —served as a source of inspiration to people around the world as her story was shared on social media.
Those left to cherish Rose’s memory include her sons, Danny Raines and wife Jessica and Mark Raines; grandchildren, Hannah and Justin Raines; and siblings, Gilbert Neal Simmons, Larry Dale Simmons, Rachel Simmons Wolf, Lauretta Simmons Whaley, Rita Simmons Mottern, Jessie Simmons Harrington and Ann Simmons Ray.
In addition to her husband and parents, Rose was preceded in death by her siblings, Horace Moore Simmons, Troy Mason “Dick” Simmons, Gaston Shepard Simmons and William McKinley “Billy” Simmons.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Happy Tuesday Fund, 1865 N Powerhouse Road, Morganton, NC 28655.
Sossoman Funeral Home and Crematory Center is assisting the family with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.sossomanfh.com.
(Paid obituary)
