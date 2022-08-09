Christie Garner Avery, 68, of Newport, passed away on Sunday, August 7, 2022, at her home.
Christie was retired from the public school system with over 25 years of service. She was an amazing wife, loving mother and grandmother, and Buddy's soul mate for life. She enjoyed working and spending time with her family. She was a faithful member of Soundview Free Will Baptist Church.
A graveside service was held at 11:00AM on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at Gethsemane Memorial Park in Newport with Pastor Grady Simson officiating.
She is survived by her husband of 48 years, William “Buddy” Avery of Newport; two sons, William Avery Jr. and wife, Amy of Newport; Christopher Allen Avery and wife, Shannon of Greenville; four grandchildren: Kayleigh, David Glenn, Madelyn Grace, and James Ryan; niece, Kim Mason of Wilson; sister, Donna Thomas of Newport; and her best friend that was like a sister, Judy Pittman and husband, Dale of South River.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Roscoe and Margie Garner; son, Gregory Wayne Avery; sister, Linda Krewson and brother, Lynwood Hawkins.
Flowers are welcome or memorials may be may to the Free Will Baptist Children’s Home, 7907 Buck Deans Rd. Middlesex, NC 27557.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.