Portia Hunter Robinson, lovingly called “Granny”, age 80, of Beaufort, NC, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, February 16, 2023, surrounded by Jesus and her loving family.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, February 23rd, at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. Patrick Whaley. The family will receive friends an hour prior. The service can be viewed through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website for those unable to attend. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
Granny lived life to its fullest, with her Savior Jesus Christ and her family being the most important focus of her life. Granny took pride in teaching her children and grandchildren the art of “Old Fashion Cooking.” Her “Lightning Biscuits,” “Collards,” “Cornmeal Dumplings,” and “Meatballs” were nothing short of amazing. Granny never used a measuring cup, but everything always came out perfect.
Her career included working many years at the Blue Bell Shirt Factory in Morehead City, as well as many years as a commercial fisherman with her loving husband Alton.
She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Alton P. Robinson, Jr.; children, Penny Guthrie of Jacksonville, NC, and Myron Guthrie and wife Toni of Okeechobee, FL; sister, Vencia Willis of Broad Creek, NC; and sister-in-law, Patsy Barnett, of Morehead City, NC.
She is also survived by her grandchildren, Michelle Shepard and companion Katrina Hipple, Jammie Dufour and husband Everette, Tyler Robinson, and Miranda Guthrie and companion Nick Black; great-grandchildren, Kayla Quintero and husband Jon, Taylor O’Shea and husband Daniel, Jeffrey Pryor, and Brett Dufour; great-great-grandchildren, Hadlee-Rose Richards, Juniper Black, Cayden O’Shea, Bennett O’Shea; and many extended family members.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Minnie Hunter; father, Augusta Hunter; sister, Rhoda Ruel; and brother, Lloyd Hunter.
The family would like to thank the many staff members of Community Home Care & Hospice. You filled our mother’s last days with dignity, love, and comfort.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer's & Dementia Research, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago IL 60601 or Community Hospice, 3328 D. Bridges St., Morehead City NC 28557.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
