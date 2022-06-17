Linda Susan McIntosh, 68, of Nanjemoy, Maryland, passed away on Sunday, June 12, 2022.
Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, June 21st, at Davis First Baptist, officiated by Daniel Melton. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. She will be laid to rest at the Murphy Family Cemetery in Davis.
Linda was born on August 22, 1953, in Washington DC, to the late Arnold and Norma Murphy. She loved to garden, cook, craft, travel, and spend time with family.
She is survived by her husband, Roy McIntosh Sr.; children, Roy McIntosh Jr. and Shawn McIntosh, both of Nanjemoy, MD; and brothers, Ken Murphy and wife Laura, and David Murphy, all of Morehead City, NC.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brother, Steven Murphy.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome for the service.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
