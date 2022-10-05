Lydia "Kris" Freshour, Newport
Lydia "Kris" Freshour (Winfree), 63, of Newport, passed away on Sunday, October 3, 2022, at home. Kris is survived by her daughter, Alexandra Freshour; three sisters, Elizabeth Winfree, Nedra Sparks, and Diane Winfree; and many nieces, nephews and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, Van and Peggy Winfree; and one sister, Mary Menlfelt Spinola.
Susan Willis, Williston
Susan Willis, 74, of Williston passed away on Monday, October 3, 2022 at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport. Arrangements are pending and will be announced at a later time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
KEITH HARLINMorehead City
Keith Harlin, 71, of Morehead City, passed away Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. His memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, October 8th, at Munden Funeral Home. Keith was born on March 11, 1951, in Alabama, to the late Robert and Betty Harlin.
MICHELLE NATHAN
Michelle D. Nathan, 65, passed away on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at Lower Cape Fear Hospice Center. Arrangements and full obituary forthcoming. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
ALFRED CERTEZA, Newport
Alfred Certeza, 52, of Newport, passed away on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. His funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, October 12, at All Saints Anglican Church in Newport, officiated by Rev. Dave Linka. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service.
RICHARD G. BLAKE JR., Newport
Richard G. Blake Jr., 49, of Newport, passed away on Monday, October 3, 2022, at his home. A celebration of his life will be held at 7 p.m., Thursday, October 6th, at the family home in Newport, officiated by Rev. Joseph Park.
CLARA BERNSTEIN, Morehead City
Clara Bernstein, 71, of Morehead City, passed away October 3, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport. Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, October 6, 2022, at First Baptist Church of Morehead City, officiated by Dr. Nate Leonard. Interment will follow at Bayview Cemetery.
AUDREY L. MACKLIN, Newport
Audrey L. Macklin, 86, of Newport, passed away Monday, October 3, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Audrey was born on December 11, 1935, in Beaver County, Pennsylvania to the late Frank and Bertha Vogan. She worked in the medical field as a pharmacy technician.
