John Audrey Stewart, 83, of Morehead City, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
There will be no service.
John was born Dec. 4, 1937, in Washington, D.C., to the late Charles William Stewart and Shirley Virginia Stewart. He was blessed to grow up in a large family where he was one of nine brothers and sisters.
He is survived by his daughters, Deborah Abbot of Pittsburgh, Pa., and Jeanette Cross of Delaware; son, John “Jack” Stewart Jr. of Pittsburgh, Pa.; siblings, Barbara, Robert, Peggy, Jimmy, Vernon, Larry and Wayne; nine grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mamie Stewart; and brother, Bill.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.