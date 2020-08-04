Marvin L. Styron, 83, of Harkers Island, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House of Newport.
His funeral service is at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City with Pastor Lee Pittard officiating.
He is survived by his wife, Lee Styron of Harkers Island; sons, Marvin B. Styron and Eddie K. Styron, both of Harkers Island; daughters, Sherri Styron of Havelock and Lavonne Morris and husband James of Newport; stepdaughter, Paula Midgett and husband Farron of Otway; six granddaughters, Alicia Styron of the home, Judith Peters and husband Eric of Havelock, Jessica Styron Chisenhall and husband Tommie Jr. of Newport, Brittany Buttry and husband Kevin II of Beaufort, Crystal Heffelfinger and husband Clayton of Morrisville and Christina Styron of Morehead City; two grandsons, Mark Styron of the home and Justine Styron of Havelock; seven great-granddaughters; five great-grandsons; two great-great-grandsons.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Melvin and Dorothy Styron; twin sister, Mary Louise; two sisters, Gwendolyn Gaskill and Joyce Brooks; brothers, Melvin Jr., Eugene, Raymond, Clyde and Norman; and grandson, Adam Morris.
Arrangements are by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
(Paid obituary)
