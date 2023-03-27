James Leeland Potts, 76, of Cape Carteret, North Carolina, passed away on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Pruitt Health Sea Level.
The family will celebrate his life privately.
James was born on February 2, 1947, in Pasco, Washington, to the late Roy and Jolea Potts. James’s happy place was out on the open waters, fishing and enjoying the salt life. He enjoyed the comradeship of his fellow anglers in a local fishing group that he was a member of. They’d go out at least 60 miles and enjoyed every minute of it.
James was a loving husband of 19 years to his wonderful wife, Hazel Juse Getty. He is also survived by his children, Ronda Schrenk of Bethesda, MD, and Ronald Getty Jr. (Jose) of Middle River, MD; siblings, Rebecca Ann Langdon (Roger) of Milwaukie, OR, and Kenneth Potts (Michelle) of Port Royal, SC; granddaughter, Madison Schrenk of Orlando, FL; his faithful dog, Bella; and several nieces and nephews.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
