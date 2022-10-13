Larry Jones, Morehead City
Larry Spencer Jones, 62, of Morehead City, passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at his home. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
FRANCIS "FRAN" GORDON WILLIS, Beaufort
Francis “Fran” Gordon Willis, 79, of Beaufort, passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at Crystal Coast Hospice House. His funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, October 18, at Munden Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Vergie Mae Cemetery on Harkers Island.
AUDREY SIMMONS SMITH, Beaufort
Audrey Simmons Smith, 70, of Beaufort, passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Audrey was born on September 9, 1952, in upstate New York, to the late William and Audrey Buck. Working most of her life in the medical field, her roles included being a paramedic, nurse and lastly working as a bookkeeper for Beach Care.
THEODORE LENESKI, Cape Carteret
Theodore Leneski, 89, of Cape Carteret, passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Theodore was born on March 22, 1933, in Washington, DC. He is survived by his companion, Carol Hudson of the home. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC.
