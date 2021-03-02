Kathy Sue Godwin, 68, of Cape Carteret, was peacefully called home to the Lord Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at Duke University Hospital.
There will be no service per Kathy Sue’s request.
Kathy Sue was born Dec. 14, 1952. She was born and raised in Guilford County, but fell in love with the coast, eventually making Carteret County her permanent home. She would spend hours at the beach, often from sunrise to sunset. She loved boat rides, fishing with her husband, Dennis, and camping on “her island” with her grandchildren.
Kathy Sue spent her life in service to others. She gave 30 years to Carobell Inc. She loved all of the residents and most of the staff like they were very own family. After her retirement, she provided in-home care for the elderly and one special little boy, Sean. She was always worried about others, but never wanted anyone to fuss over her. Any time someone would ask how she was doing, she would say “fine,” even on the days the pain would have been unbearable for most.
If you knew Kathy Sue, then you knew her daughter and grandchildren were her entire world. She and Dennis instilled values such as family first, treating people equally and always helping others. In a world that is growing dark, she wanted us to be a light.
Kathy Sue is survived by her daughter, Kimberly Dyar and husband Trey; her granddaughters, Tylor Durnil and husband Logan and Kamryn Davis; her grandsons, Bishop Ragland, Ian Chisom and Hatteras Dyar; her beloved fur companions, Weenie and Donkey; her sister, Betty Carmichael; and lots of nieces and nephews she loved so much. Kathy Sue was blessed to spend almost a year with her first and only great-grandchild, Booker Durnil, who she loved to sing to and rock to sleep.
While the family is hurting here, they know there is glorious reunion going on in heaven as Kathy Sue was preceded in death by her parents, Bain and Nannie Smith; her brother, Andre Smith; her sister, Toni Wrike; and her husband and best friend of more than 40 years, Dennis Godwin. They are finally together again as they were always meant to be.
“Remember when, we said when we’d turn gray, when the children grow up and move away, we won’t be sad, we’ll be glad for all the life we’ve had, and we’ll remember when.”
Memorial donations in her honor may be made to the Surfrider Foundation, Ocean Conservancy or any other of the amazing organizations fighting to save our oceans.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
(Paid obituary)
