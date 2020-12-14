Gregory “Greg” A. Davis, 59, of Atlantic Beach, passed away peacefully the evening of Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at his home in Atlantic Beach.
His graveside is at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Gethsemane Memorial Park, officiated by the Rev. Joey Cannon. Friends are welcome to attend the service. However, in order to provide social distancing, we ask friends to remain in their cars, the service will be broadcast through a sound system. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
Greg was a resident of Morehead City and formerly of Wilson. In 1979, he graduated from Beddingfield High School and, when asked about his graduation plans, announced, “I’m going to work.” Greg did just that, beginning a successful career in wholesale tire distribution that would last more than 35 years, after which he transitioned into life insurance sales before falling ill.
Greg was a devoted husband and a loving father, putting his wife and five children above all else. He was also a man of unshakeable faith and an active member of Peace Church.
In his free time, Greg was a sportsman who loved to fish, especially at Manns Harbor in Nags Head, and to play golf. He also enjoyed watching sports and was a devoted North Carolina State University fan. Greg was also a fan of action and comedy movies and found joy in watching them with his family. Greg’s gentle demeanor, courageous spirit and hearty laugh brought happiness to those who had the pleasure of knowing him.
He is survived by his wife, Delaina Davis of the home; daughters, Jessica Reginaldi and husband John of Raleigh and Holly Barbee and husband Hank of Wilmington; sons, Christopher Davis and wife Kaitlyn and Benjamin Davis and wife Carleigh, all of Morehead City; parents, Thomas and Jo-Ann Davis of Wilson; sister, Sherry Davis Thornton and husband Jeff of Wilson; brother, David Davis of Wilson; and grandchildren, Sophia Reginaldi, Madelyn Reginaldi and Chandler Davis.
He was preceded in death by his son, Gregory Kyle Davis.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be to the Glioblastoma Foundation,P.O. Box 62066, Durham, NC 27715.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
