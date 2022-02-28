Wallace Seath Rhodes, 90, of Morehead City, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at his home with family by his side.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, March 5, 2022, at 2 PM in the Bayview Cemetery, Morehead City.
He was born November 4, 1931, in Trenton, NC to the late Wardell Rhodes and Rachel Hargett. He grew up in Pollocksville, NC and moved to Morehead City in his early teen years, with his parents. He attended Morehead High School and then attended the Cherry Point Apprentice School.
After graduation from the Apprentice School, he began working at the Naval Public Works Facility, Cherry Pt MCAS and retired in 1979 after 30 years of civilian service.
Wallace also served his country with military service. He enlisted in 1949 with the NC Army National Guard and later transferred to the US Army Reserve. He served on active duty in Korea in 1954-55, but most of his career was spent with the 824th Transportation Company (Heavy Boat) in Morehead City. After 40+ years, he retired as a Chief Warrant Officer 4 (Marine Engineer Officer) in 1991.
Wallace loved to work. Not only working at Cherry Pt and the US Army Reserve, but he also owned/operated two laundromats in Morehead City. Later in retirement, he worked for Chalk and Gibbs Realty and Putman Realty as a handy man for their rental units. He spent many hours tinkering in his garage and working around the house, He would extend his generosity and love to his family, friends, and total strangers. His favorite saying was, "if there is anything I can do for you, just let me know".
He is survived by his two sons, Kevin and wife Pam (Sabiston) of Newport News, VA and Brian and wife Susan (Schultz) of Newport, NC; five grandchildren, Tyler Rhodes of Newport News, VA, Sara Zimmerman and husband John of Smithfield, VA, Seth Rhodes and wife Lindsay (Hardesty) of Falling Waters, WVA, Keith Rhodes and wife Kelly (Thompson) of Richmond, VA and Nathan Rhodes of Newport; five great-grandchildren, Ashlyn, Olivia, Joshua, and Caleb of Falling Waters, WVA and Austin of Richmond, VA and many loving nephews and nieces in Eastern NC.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 67 years, Therese Whealton; and brother, Hugh Rhodes of Havelock and sisters Polly Yates, Catherine (Tiny) Stilley, Johnnie (Hart) Crawford, all of New Bern and Rachel Willis, Broad Creek.
The Family would like to thank the staff of Community Home Care and Hospice (Swansboro) and Dr's Howard Johnson, Arthur Klose, and Ted Johnson for their great support during Wallace's last few years. The support from the First Baptist Church (Morehead City) Home Bound Ministry and the Deacon support (Mrs. Peggy Lewis) was also appreciated by the Family.
Condolences and life tribute may be sent to the family at Munden Funeral Home. Immediately following the graveside service, family and friends are invited to attend a remembrance gathering at First Baptist Church on Bridges St, Morehead City. After that, family and friends are more than welcome to stop at the family residence at 1409 Evans St., Morehead City.
The family suggest memorial donations can be made to the Home Bound Ministry at First Baptist Church, 810 Bridges St, Morehead City, NC 28557 and/or the Salvation Army, PO Box 399, Morehead City, NC 28557.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory, Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
