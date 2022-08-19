Eliza Lee Dudley Hill, 89, of Morehead City, died Monday, August 15, 2022, at Croatan Ridge Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Newport.
Her service is 2:00 PM, Monday, August 22, 2022, at St. Luke M. B. Church 208 N 13th St., Morehead. The interment will follow at Bayview Cemetery.
Arrangements by Oscar's Mortuary
