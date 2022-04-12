Shirley Quick, 80, of Cape Carteret, passed away peacefully Monday, April 11, 2022, at her home.
Shirley was born on October 31, 1941, in Plattsburgh, New York to the late Albert and Thelma Recor. She had many hobbies, Shirley had a green thumb and enjoyed gardening. One of her many passions was reading books. Shirley had a love for her family that was unmatched. In her younger days she loved dancing. She will be deeply missed.
She is survived by her daughters, Laura Gosnell-Chambers and husband William, Karrie Phillips; sons, Ralph Gosnell and Dale Gosnell; sister, Beverly Pomeroy; grandchildren, Mark Gosnell, Cory Gosnell-Bradham, Tia McWilliams-Gosnell, Breanna McWilliams-Gosnell, Zachary McWilliams-Gosnell, RuthAnne Gosnell, Abby Phillips, Heather Phillips, and Jack Phillips; great grandchildren, Jared Gosnell, Alilyn Gosnell, Ally Lynn Gosnell, and Emberly Phillips.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Jack; brother, Roger Recor; and sister, Sylvia
Sterling.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
