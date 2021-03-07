James "Jim" Leonard Robbins Jr., 86, of Newport, passed away Wednesday March 3, 2021.
In honor of Jim’s love for the water, his ashes will be scattered at sea during a private ceremony by the family and special beloved friends.
Jim served in the U.S. Navy and retired AKC chief petty officer after 20 years of service to his country. Jim loved being called “Chief” by the corpsman at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune. After his naval career, Jim joined McDonald’s in a management position and later owned two franchises in North Carolina.
He traveled and shared many great memories with his beloved wife, Jean. One of his and Jean’s favorite memories were dancing to “The Last Waltz,” their favorite song at the NCO clubs. He took great pride in the time he spent on the aircraft carriers Midway, Valley Forge and Saratoga.
Jim will forever be remembered as a respected man who was loving, loyal, kind and adored by his friends and family. He was a one-of-a-kind man who always put the needs of others before himself. Once you were a friend of Jim, you always were a friend of Jim. While Jim wasn’t the greatest storyteller, he was cherished for his sense of humor. He could never finish a joke before bursting into hysterical laughter. You were lucky to get to the punch line, if you weren’t already laughing by the way Jim would crack himself up. Jim always had a smile on his face and kind words to share.
He never spoke ill of anyone, and will truly be missed by his friends and family. To those who knew Jim, he was the greatest man and a true gentleman.
Jim is survived by his wife of 63 years, Rachel “Jean” Robbins of Newport; son, Jeff Robbins of Newport; adopted daughter, Pace Winstead and husband Ben of Atlantic Beach; sister, Shirly Dayton of Cambridge, Md.; and special friends, Kelly Hassin, Linda and husband Kirby Welch, Ben Winstead and Annie Speight. He also leaves behind his beloved dogs, Sailor and Joy.
He was preceded in death by his father, James L. Robbins Sr.; mother, Mary Elizabeth Jones; and five sisters.
Arrangements are by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City.
