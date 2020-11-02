Roger Sparks, 66, of Harkers Island, passed away Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at his home.
His graveside service is at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Vergie Mae Cemetery with Pastor Manley Rose officiating.
Roger was a hard-working husband, father and friend to many. He loved Harkers Island and being on the water, especially swimming and clamming. He was passionate about welding and was even known for being one of the best in eastern North Carolina. At one point, he owned his own business, Sparky’s Welding. But more than anything, he loved his family. One of his favorite things was being called “GrandRoger” and spending time with his grandchildren. He will be deeply missed by all.
He is survived by his wife, Tesey Sparks of Harkers Island; son, Adam Sparks and wife Tabbatha of Otway; daughter, Hollie Goodwin and husband Charlie of Beaufort; and grandchildren, Ethan, Elle, Banks, Luke and Ivy.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Mary Sparks; sister, Mary Lou Miller; and two brothers, John James Sparks and Billy Sparks.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.