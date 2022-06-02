Patrick Thomas Gorman Sr., 70, of Newport, passed away on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Vidant Medical Center.
His memorial service will be held at 7 p.m., Saturday, June 18th, at Praise International Church in Havelock and also, family and friends are invited to bring a covered dish and join in a celebration of Pat’s life, this will be held at the family home on 523 Newport Loop Rd., Newport, from 12 p.m. until 3 p.m., on Saturday, July 9th.
Patrick was born on August 22, 1951, in Morehead City, North Carolina, to the late Jesse and Dorothy Gorman. All through high school Pat was actively involved in Boy Scouts and later assisted as a Scout leader. With great leadership skills and ethics, Pat was also a member of the Order of the Arrow which is an honor society of the Boy Scouts. He also was a great baseball player who played in the Newport Little League and went on to play till he was 35 years of age.
Pat was an avid fisherman and hunter who loved the outdoors. In recent years, he was a happy member of the Twin River Corvette Club and New Bern Car Club. He especially enjoyed his boat and Corvette. The car he had been waiting for 22 years to get was his 1967 red on red GTO.
Many knew Pat through his ministerial position as Associate Pastor of Praise International Church in Havelock. His love for the Lord was evident through the care he extended to others and his genuine love for people. Pat loved his wife dearly as well as his family whom he cherished.
Patrick is survived by his loving wife, Diana Gorman of the home; sons, “P.J.” Patrick Thomas Gorman Jr. (Claudia) of Jacksonville and Randolph Allen Gorman of Newport; stepsons, William R. Harris Jr. (Michelle) of Lynwood, and Robert Michael Harris (Jennifer) of Wilson. Along with his grandchildren who are P.J’s children, Patrick Thomas Gorman III (Katie), Kali Ann Stannard (Shane), Jenna Love Witkop (Zack), Cameron Gorman (Jaden), Christopher Gorman, Logan Gorman, Ashton Gorman, Nicholas Gorman, and Brantley Gorman; greatgrandchildren, Lila Joy, Carter, Grayson; and best buddy, his dog, Rollie. He is also survived by his sister, Sharon Gorman Doerr (Chris); nieces, Amber Osterhout (Simon), Elisha Baker and Melissa Kamara (Karim); along with great nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Alan Gorman and grandson, Joey.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.