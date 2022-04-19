Linda "Dianne" Becker, Beaufort
Linda "Dianne" Becker, 75, of Beaufort passed away on Monday, April 18, 2022 at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
CHRISTOPHER "TOP TOP" MCCALLISTER, Havelock
Christopher "Top Top" McCallister, 34, of Havelock, passed away Sunday, April 17, 2022 at Carolina East Medical Center. His private services will be held at Munden Funeral Home & Cremations in Havelock. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net. Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Cremations, Havelock, NC.
JOHN "LITTLE JOHN" ELDRED, Beaufort
John “Little John” Eldred, 66, of Beaufort, passed away on Sunday, April 17, 2022, at Cone Health Wesley Long Hospital in Greensboro. His memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, April 23rd, at Refuge Fellowship Church on Harkers Island, officiated by Rev. Manley Rose Jr.
MICHAEL CATON
Michael Caton, 66, passed away Monday, April 18, 2022 at Onslow Memorial Hospital. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory, Morehead City, NC.
RAMONA ESPINOSAHavelock
Ramona Espinosa, 93, of Havelock, passed away on Monday, April, 18, 2022 at Carolina East Medical Center. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Cremations, in Havelock, NC.
