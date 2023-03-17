Elva Tice DuBois, of Swansboro, passed away on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at the Cottages of Swansboro.
She was born Elva Frances Tice, February 8, 1925, in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey, where she grew up. She moved to her home in Park Ridge New Jersey in the 1940’s and lived there on Awashawaugh Rd until moving to North Carolina in 2009. She worked most of her life on the family farm, Tice’s Farm, and always referred to the farm as “home”. She was well known for her humor and spunk. She loved music and played saxophone, piano, guitar, and sang. She loved poetry and had a book filled with many poems she wrote. She also loved making crafts, dogs, chewing gum, ice cream and her red lipstick. She lived life fully, and a day didn’t go by that she didn’t make someone smile.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Bridgeway Church of Beaufort with Pastor Porter Graves III officiating.
She is survived by her daughter, Linda Harms of Ingram, TX; son, Richard Harms and wife, Mariann of Canton, GA; daughter, Debra DuBois and fiancé, Rodger Johnson of Cape Carteret; daughter, Michelle DuBois Falli of Jupiter, FL; ten grandchildren and three great grandchildren; brother, Richard Tice and wife, Joan of Jupiter, FL.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Harriet Tice; stepson, Arthur DuBois; her companions, Edward Harms and Edward DuBois; and her constant companion of over 30 years, Edward Daehnke.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
