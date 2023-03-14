Roger Glenn Hales, 72, of Newport, passed away Monday, March 13, 2023, at Carteret Health Care.
His graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, March 17th , at Gethsemane Memorial Park, officiated by Rev. Tommy Johnson. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Thursday, March 16th, at Munden Funeral Home.
Roger was born on July 3, 1950, in Wake Forest, NC, to the late Johnnie and Maxine Hales. He spent his college career at NC State University. Roger was a huge sports fan. He especially enjoyed baseball. You could find Roger playing checkers every chance he got. Family always came first for him. He will be deeply missed as a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather.
Those left to treasure his memory are his sons, Joseph Daniel Hales and fiancée Paula of Newport, Bryan Paul Hales (Tabetha) of Hubert; brother, Ronald Hales (Cathy) of Rolesville, NC; grandchildren, Andrew Hales, Kimberly Turner, Tyler Hales, Ashley Thompson, Haylie Butler, and Katelyn Hales; mother of the grandchildren, Dawn Thompson; and 9 great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Ann Hales; great grandchild, Rylee Ann Hales.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Parkinson’s Association, P.O. Box 61420, Staten Island, NY 10346.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
