Ernie Lee Hussey, formerly of Havelock, died unexpectedly on May18, 2023, in Ashboro, NC.
He was born March 18, 1947, in Robbins, NC. He graduated from NCSU with a Bachelors in Science in Horticulture and Botany. He taught at Havelock High School 1969-72, and in partnership with Kenneth Piner of Williston, started East Carolina Nursery, expanding to six commercial greenhouses. Ernie was known locally for his talents, especially for his poinsettias.
He married Jo Walker, and together they opened Havelock Garden Center. That business expanded to Plant World in Morehead City and Ernie’s Gift World in Atlantic Beach. Ernie was also a licensed real estate broker and owned Hussey Business Brokers in Carteret County.
He is survived by his children: Dr. Jeanne Hopkins of Portsmouth, VA, Shannon Maynard and husband, Paul, of Papillion, NE, and Ernie Lee Hussey, Jr. (“EJ”), of Havelock. Ernie is also survived by two sisters and three brothers.
A memorial service was held at Smyrna Church, Robbins, NC, on June 4. Kennedy Funeral Home provided services. Condolences are online at pinesfunerals.com.
