Frank Famularo, 71, of Kinston, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, at UNC Health Care in Chapel Hill.
His graveside service is at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, at Gethsemane Memorial Park in Newport, officiated by Rev. James Bradley. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service.
Frank was born on January 18, 1950, in New Jersey, to the late Frank and Lillian Famularo. Following high school, he honorably served in the United States Marine Corp during the Vietnam era. After the military, he settled in North Carolina and married the love of his life, Carla Willis. They spent 50 wonderful years together.
His hard work, keen mind and dedication made him an excellent leader at Tidewater Transit Co., based in Kinston, NC where he was President. Prior to Tidewater, he was President of Mallard Oil Co., part of the same family of companies. He worked for Mallard and Tidewater a total of 37 years.
Frank is survived by his loving wife, Carla Willis Famularo; son, Franco Famularo and wife Jordan of Redwood City, California; sisters, Pat Spear, Lisa McCarthy and Valentina Sitko, all of Pennsylvania; and brother, John Famularo of Florida.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the UNC Hospital Foundation, Cardio-Thoracic ICU Unit, 101 Manning Dr., Chapel Hill, NC 27514.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
