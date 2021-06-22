Benjamin “Benny” Forbes Sr., 76, of Morehead City, passed away Friday, June 18, 2021, at CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern.
His memorial service is at 2 p.m. Thursday at Conchs Point in Morehead City, officiated by Sammie Turner. The family welcomes casual attire.
Benjamin, or Benny as he was more fondly known, was born March 29, 1945, in Morehead City to the late Peter and Lina Forbes. As a true patriot to his country, he served in the U.S. Army, where he held the rank of sergeant and was a Vietnam veteran.
After leaving the military, Benny became the owner and operator of an electric motor repair shop. Always one to be busy, he could often be found working on the water, shrimping or setting a mullet net. When he was wasn’t doing that, he’d be found in his workshop, where he loved making driftwood lamps or creating intricate pieces of art with his driftwood collections.
Benny lived life by his own terms and lived life to the fullest. It was with that same passion he loved his family and never took for granted the time he was able to spend with them. You could easily describe Benny as a true adventurer or, as some like to say, a modern-day pirate.
He is survived by his wife, Nelda T. Forbes of the home; daughter, Kristi Forbes Wronko and husband Brian of Manhattan, N.Y.; son, Michael Forbes and wife Adrianne of Morehead City; and granddaughter, Amelia Forbes.
The family will receive friends following the service at the Forbes family home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Carteret Fisherman’s Association, 308 Franklin St., Beaufort, NC 28516, or the Veterans of Foreign Wars, P.O. Box 596, Beaufort, NC 28516.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
