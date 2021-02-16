Richard Arnold Lewis Jr., 63, of Newport, passed away Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
His graveside service is at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Oceanview Cemetery in Beaufort. Friends are welcome to attend the service. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Help honor the family while practicing safe measures. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
Richard was born Dec. 29, 1957, in Morehead City to the late Richard Lewis Sr. and Alice Lewis Durham.
He is survived by his sister, Heidi Bolneo and husband Carlos of Cedar Park, Texas; and brothers, Arthur Lewis and wife Lisa and David Lewis and wife Melissa, all of Newport; along with his nieces and nephews, including Heidi’s children, Noah, Luke and Carley, Arthur’s children, Delilah Bobbie and Landon Alexander, and David’s daughter, Peyton.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Munden Funeral Home. The same safety guidelines will apply.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions in memory of Richard may be made to the Carteret County Humane Society, P.O. Box 357, Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
