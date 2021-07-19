Alice Mae Melton, 72, of Beaufort, passed away Wednesday, July 14, 2021, with her family at her side.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Born February 10, 1949 to the late Knox Gardner and Esther Stanley Gardner. Alice fell in love and married the love of her life, Billy Franklin Melton, they were blessed with 47 years together before his passing in May 14, 2020.
She loved the beach, planting flowers in her garden and most of all spending time with the love of her life and her family. Her personality, warmth, and witty comments will be deeply missed.
She is survived by her daughters, Kimberly Melton (Charles) and Judi Melton (Joe); granddaughter, Tiffany Pearce Goodman (Ryan); and grandson, Jordan Chandler Pearce.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to UNC Hospice 100 Freedom Pkwy, Pittsboro, NC 27312.
Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.poolefuneral.com.
