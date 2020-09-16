Catherine W. Erickson, 71, of Havelock, passed away Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at Cherry Point Bay Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Havelock.
Her funeral Mass is at 11 a.m. Saturday at Annunciation Catholic Church in Havelock, officiated by Father Ignatius. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park. Friends are welcome to attend the service. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the novel coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, and those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Help us honor the family while practicing safe measures. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
Catherine was born July 24, 1949, in New Bern to the late Melvin and Lucy Wetzel. She worked for various phone companies, the last one being Sprint, where she worked faithfully for 39 years as a technician. Catherine was a devout Catholic and was a lifelong member of Annunciation Catholic Church.
She is survived by her husband, Eric Erickson of the home; sons, Jonathan Erickson and Patrick Erickson, both of Havelock; sisters, Mary Johnson and husband Kynn and Marilyn Davis and husband Robbie, all of Beaufort; brother, Melvin Wetzel of Havelock; and grandchildren, Ethan Erickson of New Bern and Jayce Erickson of Havelock.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Theresa Larson and Emily Wetzel.
The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at Annunciation Catholic Church in Havelock. The same safety guidelines will apply.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to Annunciation Catholic School, 246 E Main St., Havelock, NC 28532.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
