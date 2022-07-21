Charles Edward “Charlie” Boyette Sr., 68, of Alachua, Florida and formerly of Carteret County, passed away Thursday, February 25, 2016, at UF Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville, Florida
His graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m., Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Greenwood Cemetery in Morehead City.
Charlie was born May 21, 1947, to James and Mary (Barnes) Boyette. He served in the United States Army in Vietnam from 1966 to 1968, receiving an honorable discharge.
Charlie lived in North Carolina most of his life. He worked at various jobs, working as a mechanic to working on a shrimp boat going up and down the coast following the shrimp. He enjoyed fishing and hunting with his dogs. He often said he liked hearing his dogs running as much as shooting a deer. He enjoyed a good poker game with family or friends. His pastime after moving to Florida was going to Biloxi, Mississippi to play slot machines. He met new friends at the Casino and knew many employees by name and they knew him as well. He was able to talk with anyone and never knew a stranger.
Charlie was a family man and after relocation to Florida in 2008, made many trips back to North Carolina to see family and friends. Often talking of his daughters, grandson, and his great grandson after returning home.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Lois; brothers, James, Ray and Bob; and sister, Betsy. Along with one son, James “Jamie” who passed away on August 10, 2021.
Charlie is survived by his wife of 26 years, Patricia of Alachua, FL; sister, Ann Davis (Harry) of Cape Carteret; sister-in-law, Betty Boyette (Ray) of Alachua, FL; son, Charles “Chuck” Boyette Jr. of Apple Valley, MN; daughters, Raena Matthews (Tommy) of Newport, NC, Laura Lewis (John) of New Bern and Christina Jarchow (Wade) of Minnesota; six grandsons; two granddaughters; three great grandsons; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
