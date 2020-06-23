Robert “Bob” Paul Hector Jr., 69, of Havelock, went to be with his heavenly father Saturday, June 20, 2020, at his home.
His funeral Mass is at 11 a.m. Saturday at Annunciation Catholic Church, officiated by Father William Upah. Friends are welcome to attend the service. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the recording of the service through Bob’s obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the novel coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Upon entering, guests will be asked health questions and their temperatures will be taken, protective masks will be offered. Help us honor the Hector family while practicing safe measures.
Bob was born Oct. 1, 1950, in Philadelphia, Pa. He was the oldest of four children born to the late Robert P. and Dorothy “Penny” G. Hector. Bob attended Father Judge High School in Philadelphia and graduated in the class of 1968. Also, in 1968, he entered the U.S. Marine Corps, where he honorably served 26 years and retired as a sergeant major in 1994. During his service, he deployed 10 times, once to Vietnam. Among many other achievements he proudly earned the Sea Service Deployment Ribbon (third award), the Navy Arctic Service Ribbon, Navy Achievement Medal and Navy Commendation Medal. Following the military, he had a career as a logistician at the Naval Aviation Depot at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, retiring in 2011. During his time in civil service, Bob was awarded the Special Achievement Award in 2002 and the Achievement Award for Contributions and Service to H-1 in 2007.
Bob was an outdoorsman at heart and enjoyed deer hunting, fishing and RVing. He was also a diehard Eagles fan. Bob was a devoted family man who enjoyed teaching and passing his passions on to the next generation.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Lynn Deibler Hector of the home; daughters, Kelly Bourre’ and husband Steve of Jacksonville Beach, Fla., and Gretchen White and husband Jeremy of McMurray, Pa.; son, Robert G. Hector and wife Heather of Rose Hill; sisters, Donna Murphy and husband John of Bensalem, Pa., and Mari Jo “Maggie” Anderson and husband John of Ivyland, Pa.; grandchildren, Grant and Caleb Hector, both of Wilmington, Hunter, Tyler and Ethan White, all of McMurray, Pa., and Landen and Brayden Morrison, both of Rose Hill; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Daniel Hector; and granddaughter, Kate Hector.
The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at Annunciation Catholic Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bob's memory to the Disabled American Veterans, 3725 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring, KY 41076.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Cremations in Havelock. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenf uneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
