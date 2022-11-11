Roberta Wilcutt, 73, of Havelock, died Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at her home.
Her funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, November 13, 2022, officiated by Rev. Kenny McCoy, at Munden Funeral Home in Havelock. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, November 12, 2022, at Munden Funeral Home in Havelock.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Cremations in Havelock, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
