James “Jim” Harrison Miller Sr., 90, of Beaufort, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020, surrounded by his cherished family and friends at home.
A memorial service for James Harrison Miller Sr. will is at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Oceanview Cemetery, with Chaplain Patrick Whaley of Community Hospice officiating.
He enlisted in the U.S. Navy during World War II at an early age, celebrating his 16th birthday aboard ship in the middle of the Mediterranean Sea. He served on several distinguished ships, including the USS Little Rock and the USS Wisconsin. Toward the end of the war, he sailed to ports all over the world offering humanitarian aid.
After his honorable discharge in Norfolk, Va., he brought his wife back to Beaufort. Shortly thereafter, he joined the civil service aboard U.S. Marine Corp Air Station Cherry Point, starting with the utilities division, and was later honored as the youngest appointed chief engineer of steam operations for the base.
He retired with civil service and began a second career as a tugboat engineer working out of the N.C. Port of Morehead City. He studied and worked to gain his captain’s license and moved on to long-haul towing, steadily increasing his licenses to unlimited tonnage towing for coastal and riverways in the U.S.
The long periods away from home led him to pursue a third career. He designed and built with the help of several of Carteret County’s finest boatbuilders a longline trawler, the Privateer. He and his son, Joe, fished several years up and down the East Coast.
His fourth and final career was as captain aboard the N.C. State Marine Fisheries research vessel Long Bay. He and his crew adapted the Long Bay, a former Army LCU, to enable reef restoration operations, helping to renew and establish new reef systems and to seed oysters along North Carolina’s coast until his retirement.
In addition to his various working gigs, he liked to have fun. He owned, maintained and flew his own plane. The traveled various places with his kids, including towing a camper many places. He also owned, maintained and sailed his own small sail boat, on which he and his wife enjoyed many sunset sails. He loved to “tinker” in his workshop and he even designed and built several working canons which traditionally were fired every Fourth of July during family celebrations.
He is survived by his sister, Jo Hall; and his children, James H. Miller Jr. and partner Paula Smith, Robert C. Miller and wife Darlene Miller, Michael J. Miller Sr. and wife Lillie Miller, Cynthia M. Austin and Betsy M. Chadney. He is also survived by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Brandon Chadney and wife Alyssa, Christopher Miller, James Miller III, wife Ali and their children, Kairi and Roran, and Michael Miller Jr., his wife Lee and their child, Emerson; his many special nieces, nephews and several “adopted” daughters and sons who counted him as Dad; and a host of very close friends. Jim seemed to gather people.
He was preceded in death by the love of his life for almost 70 years, his wife, Susan Miller; and by his parents, Glenn and Nevada Miller.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Community Home Care and Hospice, P.O. Box 245, Swansboro, NC 28584; PAWS Pet Adoption, 5042 Mattie St., Morehead City, NC 28557; or to a charity of one’s choice.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
(Paid obituary)
