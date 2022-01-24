HUBERT "DAVID" DAVIS, Havelock
Hubert “David” Davis, 80, of Havelock, passed away Sunday, January 23,2022 at his home. His funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, January 30, 2022 at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City. Interment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Morehead City. For those unable to attend, his service may be viewed on his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website.
