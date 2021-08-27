Linda J. Taylor, 79, of Atlantic, passed away Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, at Carteret Health Care.
Her memorial service is at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at Atlantic United Methodist Church, officiated by Rev. Chang Bae Kim. Interment will follow at Nelson Bay Cemetery. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website.
Linda was born on November 1, 1941, at Doctor’s Hospital in Beaufort, North Carolina, to the late Mitchell and Eunice Taylor. After attending Brevard Collage, she continued her education at East Carolina University where she earned her bachelor’s degree and later her master’s degree in Education. As a dedicated educator, Linda poured her life into her students at Arthur W. Edwards Elementary School in Havelock where she taught 28 years and Atlantic Elementary School for 8 years.
Always enjoying coastal life, Linda returned to the Core Sound where she built a beautiful home on the water. Atlantic United Methodist was her home church where she served as church secretary and was actively involved in the Dorcas Circle ministry. In her retirement years, Linda enjoyed life to the fullest, travelling, reading, and doing anything she wished.
She is survived by her many loving cousins and friends and her faithful dog, Sadie Core.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome or memorials may be sent to Atlantic United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 145, Atlantic, NC 28511.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
