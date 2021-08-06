Patricia Ruth Murdoch, 74, of Beaufort, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, at Carteret Health Care.
Her family will hold a private memorial service.
Pat was born October 1, 1946 in Morehead City to the late Robert and Mayola “Maye” Murdoch. She graduated from Morehead City High School and obtained an Associate Degree of Nursing from Pitt Community College in Greenville. She served as a registered nurse for nearly 40 years at Pitt Memorial Hospital, Carteret General Hospital and Cherry Point Naval Hospital. Much of her career was spent working in labor and delivery which she loved dearly and spoke of often following her retirement. She was a member of the North River United Methodist Church and enjoyed playing the piano, gardening and being outdoors but, most of all, she loved helping people. When her health no longer permitted her to be as active, she was still ready and willing to bring a smile with batch of her famous sugar cookies.
She is survived by her son, Robert VanDyke of Beaufort; daughter, Lynn Elvington (Gil) of Carolina Shores; sisters, Florence Mann and Rita Conner of Beaufort; brother, Robert “Bob” Murdoch (Vicki) of Wildwood; nephews, Keith Taylor (Lee) of Beaufort, William Murdoch of Apex, Allen Conner of Greenville; and great-niece, Colleen Taylor of Morehead City.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Roger Conner; and niece, Harmony Leigh Conner.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the North River United Methodist Church, 2494 Hwy 70 East, Beaufort, NC 28516.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.