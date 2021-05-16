Gerald O’Day Moore, 87, of Morehead City, passed away Thursday, May 13, 2021, at his home.
His service is at 11 a.m. Monday at Parkview Baptist Church officiated by the Rev. John Carswell. Interment with military honors will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park. Family and friends are invited to both events and current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention coronavirus guidelines will be followed to allow the family to honor Gerald while practicing safe measures. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. Words of encouragement and comfort may also be offered to the family through the website.
Born in Durham March 8, 1934, Gerald grew up in Tuscarora in Craven County. Following high school, he married his high school sweetheart, Ruth, June 4, 1955, and honorably served his country in the U.S. Army, National Guard and Army Reserves. His greatest joys in life were serving his family, church and community.
Gerald was a beloved member of the Carteret County community and a friendly face to many. He was well known as the manager and district manager of Rose’s Department Store and as owner of The General Store in Beaufort. He joyfully and kindly welcomed all his customers. Gerald’s career as a businessman began with Rose’s Department Store, where he worked for 30 years throughout the Southeast. It was his assignment to open the new Morehead City store which brought him and his family to Carteret County in 1971. He opened The General Store on the Beaufort waterfront in 1980. He was active in the Morehead City Rotary, the Carteret County Economic Development Council and the county BB&T Board. Gerald extended generosity in many ways. He had a special interest in helping young families find homes – and a church home – in his beautiful Carteret County.
To know Gerald is to know that his character in life and relationships is attributed to his relationship with his Lord Jesus Christ. Parkview Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon and Sunday school teacher, was his Christian home for more than 50 years. His life displayed the fruit of the Holy Spirit and he used his gifts on numerous boards and committees. He was a faithful disciple of Jesus Christ who served diligently through the church and prayed readily for others.
Gerald treasured his whole family and abundantly shared his love with them. As an only child, Gerald grew up with many cousins whom he loved like siblings. It brought him such joy to host family reunions, and his hospitality was beyond measure.
He is survived by his loving wife, Ruth Banks Moore of the home; daughters, Jerri Banks and husband David of New Bern and Sandra Bray and husband Phillip of Beaufort; grandchildren, Anna McCormick and husband Justin, Erin Harbinson and husband Greg, Sarah McLeod and husband Darren, Joeli Franks and husband Randy, Alex Bray and Timothy Banks; great-grandchildren, Jaylin and Rowan; and cousins, brothers- and sisters in-law, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, all of whom he greatly loved.
He was preceded in death by his mother and stepfather, Wilhelm and Nellie Dixon; and son, Clifford Neal Moore.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. today at Parkview Baptist Church.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome and memorial contributions made to Parkview Baptist Church, 4738 Arendell St., Morehead City, NC 28557.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City.
(Paid obituary)
