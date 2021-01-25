Ronald Lee “Beetlejuice” Courtright, 65, of Hubert, died Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at his home.
His celebration of life service is at 11 a.m. Saturday at 113 Sandridge Road in Hubert.
He is survived by son, Shawn D. Courtright of Hubert; daughter, Shannon Courtright of Hubert; grandchildren; brothers, Carl Courtright of Hubert, Robert Courtright of Tennessee and Hanns Courtright of Louisiana; and sisters, Connie Courtright of Hubert and Wanda Thompson of Belhaven.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made to the family at jonesfh.org.
