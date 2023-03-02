ROGER BERNARD HOGGARD, Morehead City
Roger Bernard Hoggard, 61, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, March 10th at Bayview Cemetery, officiated by Pastor Mark Holland.
JAMES JOHN DARGAN, Havelock
James John Dargan, 92, of Havelock, North Carolina, passed away on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at his home. Arrangements and full obituary forthcoming. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Cremations, Havelock, NC.
