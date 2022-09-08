Jack Bryant Mulligan, of Ocean Isle, North Carolina, formerly of Newport, North Carolina, completed his earthly journey and went to his heavenly home on August 16, 2022. Jack was born in New Orleans, Louisiana on July 22, 1941; and he was the youngest of three children.
Jack is survived by his wife Beverly Bergeron Mulligan of 3+ years; his sister, Cherie Entremont; 2 children, Amy Simpson (Bobby) and Patrick Mulligan (Dawn); 3 grandsons, Devin Mulligan, Bryant Mulligan, and Tucker Simpson; 2 great-grandsons, August Mulligan and Arthur Mulligan; and many nieces and nephews. Jack is also survived by his goddaughter, Jillian Reed, and his in-laws, Harold (Gus) Gustafson, Ann and Mike Donnelly, and Jimmy and Karen Gustafson. Jack is also survived by many beloved friends.
Jack lived most of his life in Northern Virginia. He played football in high school, which he proudly talked about often. He honorably served as a Federal civil servant, working as a Computer System Specialist for over 35 years. Upon retirement, Jack and his then wife Patricia (now deceased), followed their dream and moved to Newport to be closer to Pat’s parents and raise horses. Jack diligently took care of the fields and grounds, while Pat took care of the horses. Jack resided in Ocean Isle Beach during his final years and enjoyed hosting numerous social events with his wife Beverly and often enjoyed Saturday morning breakfast with good friends. Jack and Beverly also had the pleasure of visiting The Biltmore Estate as well as fulfilling his lifelong dream to visit Ireland.
Jack was a kind, witty, and loving man, who never met a stranger, and enjoyed life to the fullest. He was a charismatic and giving host of many memorable parties and social events and was happiest surrounded by his family and friends. He was a long-time Washington Redskins season ticket holder and when he wasn’t at a football game, he could be found in his recliner, remote in hand, with his dog by his side, watching anything sports related. Jack, often with his brother-in-law Jay Entremont by his side, enjoyed attending local high school football games and wrestling matches in both Morehead City and Ocean Isle. He often made friends with the athletes and followed them through their college careers. Jack also enjoyed volunteering with the Mothers of Preschoolers programs (MOPS) and Vacation Bible School at Cape Carteret Baptist Church, where he was a long-time member. He was especially proud of establishing a local Rock-Steady-Boxing program in Morehead City, NC, which is an exercise program for those fighting and suffering the effects of Parkinson’s disease.
Jack was preceded in death by his former wife, Patricia Mulligan, his parents, John Henry and Thelma Elizabeth Mulligan, and sister, Elizabeth Ann Cadro.
A memorial service will be held at Cape Carteret Baptist Church, 101 Anita Forte Drive, Cape Carteret, NC, at 12:30 p.m. on September 22, 2022. Refreshments will follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jack’s memory to the Michael J. Fox Parkinson’s Foundation - https://www.michaeljfox.org/donate or the Rock Steady Boxing Program @ Sports Center, 701 N. 35th Street, Morehead City, NC 28557, https://www.sportscentermorehead.com/rock-steady/
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
