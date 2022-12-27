Laura Frances (Fran) Nienstedt, of Havelock, passed away on December 22nd, 2022, at Carteret Health Care.
Her graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., December 28th at Gethsemane Memorial Park, officiated by Rev. Paul Harris.
Fran was born on July 1, 1930, in Queens, New York. Married to James (Jim) F. Nienstedt for 70 years, she was a dedicated Marine wife and devoted mother to three sons. During the 70’s and 80’s she was very active in, and an officer of, the local and state American Women’s Bowling Association. She and Jim were loyal fans of the Atlanta Braves and local youth baseball.
In addition to her husband, Fran is survived by two sons – James F. Nienstedt Jr. (Vermadel) of Williston and Kenneth W. Nienstedt of Havelock; two granddaughters – Christina Marie Priddy and Megan Renee Pavy (Charles); five great-grandchildren – Vicktoria Christine Priddy, Charly Marie Priddy, Alyssa Nicole Hall, Addison Paige Pavy, Haleigh Elizabeth Pavy, Cameron John Pavy; two great-great grandchildren – Braxton Khai Morris and Ruby Suman.
She was preceded in death by her son, John F. Nienstedt.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Wounded Warrior Project, P. O. Box 75816, Topeka, Kansas 66675 or American Diabetes Association, P. O. Box 7023 Merrifield, VA 22116.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
