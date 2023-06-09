Janice Rose Smith, 89, of Cedar Island, North Carolina, passed away on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at her home.
The family received friends from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m., Friday, June 9th at Munden Funeral Home. A private burial followed at Nelson Bay Cemetery in Sea Level.
Janice was born on December 2, 1933, in Sea Level, North Carolina, to the late Moody and Kathleen Rose. Janice and her high school sweetheart, Julian Smith, had a love that spanned a lifetime. Marrying in 1952, on June 15th of this year they would have reached the significant milestone of 71 years together. Their beautiful testament to the love and commitment they shared with each other was an inspiration to all.
Living on the coast, Janice had fun clamming and found it especially rewarding when she found a good spot with plenty of clams. She loved boating, relaxing on the water, and taking in the sights. Her favorite seafood treat was oysters, and she was well known for her love of bananas.
Janice’s love for her family was truly heartwarming. She held her family dear and treasured the bonds she shared with them.
Those remaining to treasure her memory include her beloved husband, Julian Harris Smith; daughter, Helen Salter and husband Joseph, of Ernul, NC; son, Gregory K. Smith and wife Jeannie, of Newport; and grandchildren, Gregory Tilmon and wife Brooke and Stephanie Fitzgerald and husband Mark.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by 1 brother.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Central / Eastern Carolinas Chapter, 7101 Creedmoor Rd #130, Raleigh, NC 27613.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.