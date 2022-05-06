Emma “Carleene” Robinson, 74, of Williston passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, May 5th, 2022.
She will be remembered for her passion for gardening, crocheting & her love for the art of stained glass.
She is survived by her sister, Jeanie Powell of Charlotte; two daughters, Matina Lea Robinson of Ocracoke & Pamela Gail Scott of Williston; her son, William David Robinson of Ocracoke; three grandchildren, Chelsey Blondin of Holly Ridge, Parker Scott of Beaufort & Lucy O’Neal of Ocracoke.
She is preceded in death by her husband Kermit Reed Robinson; son, George Reed Robinson; sister, Mary Matlock; and parents, George & Violet Bonawitz.
The family will hold a private service at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to the Williston United Methodist Church.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.