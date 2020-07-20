Douglas Gerard Miller, 58, of Hubert, died Thursday, July 16, 2020, at his home.
His memorial service is at 2 p.m. Friday in the chapel of Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro with the Rev. Terry Golden officiating.
Douglas served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps.
He is survived by daughter, Sonjia Bryan of Hubert; sons, Douglas Miller of Spring Hill, Fla., and Kyle Harris and Robert Jones, both of Hubert; eight grandchildren; father and stepmother, Greg and Bonnie Miller of Kentucky; and sister, Maria Nicoll of Hawaii.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Janice Reed; brother, Steve Miller; daughter, Leeanna Miller; and his companion and mother of his children, Lisa Jones.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made to the family at jonesfh.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.